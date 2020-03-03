Previous
Robin In the Garden. by tonygig
Robin In the Garden.

Robin in the garden looking for food.
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely :)
March 3rd, 2020  
*lynn ace
The flower pots make a great background, especially the colors.
March 3rd, 2020  
Dianne
This looks like a postcard. Very nice.
March 3rd, 2020  
Marilyn G M
great background
March 3rd, 2020  
