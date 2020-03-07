Sign up
Photo 2688
Walnuts.
Walnuts. Best On Black.
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
7
6
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2688
photos
219
followers
188
following
736% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
7th March 2020 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
walnuts
Joanne Diochon
ace
Such beautiful rich tones.
March 7th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Excellent clarity, details...Great still life and presentation :)
March 7th, 2020
Hazel
ace
Best on coffee and walnut cake! Excellent shot
March 7th, 2020
Kareen King
Love this! Such clarity. Love the depth and lighting. FAv.
March 7th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such focus and clarity , with beautiful rich tones and textures ! Just feel I could reach out and help myself to a piece ! fav
March 7th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous capture
March 7th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a brilliant capture with wonderful details and clarity!
March 7th, 2020
