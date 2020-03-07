Previous
Walnuts. by tonygig
Photo 2688

Walnuts.

Walnuts. Best On Black.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
736% complete

Joanne Diochon ace
Such beautiful rich tones.
March 7th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Excellent clarity, details...Great still life and presentation :)
March 7th, 2020  
Hazel ace
Best on coffee and walnut cake! Excellent shot
March 7th, 2020  
Kareen King
Love this! Such clarity. Love the depth and lighting. FAv.
March 7th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such focus and clarity , with beautiful rich tones and textures ! Just feel I could reach out and help myself to a piece ! fav
March 7th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous capture
March 7th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a brilliant capture with wonderful details and clarity!
March 7th, 2020  
