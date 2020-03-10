Sign up
Photo 2689
Ring Neck Dove's.
Pair of Dove's
10th March 2020
10th Mar 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
10th March 2020 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
colours
,
garden
,
dove's
gloria jones
ace
Great photo of these doves...I like all of the details in this setting.
March 10th, 2020
