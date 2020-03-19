Sign up
Photo 2698
Feeding At Straws Bridge.
Local Pond
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
5
5
2
2
1
1
365
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
20th March 2020 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
water
,
colours
Casablanca
ace
What a bright cheery image
March 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
beautiful nature shot, gorgeous blue sky too.
March 20th, 2020
