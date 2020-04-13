Sign up
Photo 2721
Hedge Trimmer
On Saturday my old Hedge Trimmer broke, I ordered this New one and it came today. I can now start cutting the Hedges.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
5
0
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2721
photos
219
followers
186
following
745% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
13th April 2020 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hedge
,
cutter
,
trimmer
Diana
ace
So much lush green to trim!
April 13th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
love it -
April 13th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Careful with that blade!
April 13th, 2020
Nina Ganci
love the green/yellow shade of your hedge and how the sun hits it
April 13th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
A lovely neat finishTony!
April 13th, 2020
