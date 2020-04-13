Previous
Hedge Trimmer by tonygig
Photo 2721

Hedge Trimmer

On Saturday my old Hedge Trimmer broke, I ordered this New one and it came today. I can now start cutting the Hedges.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

tony gig

Diana ace
So much lush green to trim!
April 13th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
love it -
April 13th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Careful with that blade!
April 13th, 2020  
Nina Ganci
love the green/yellow shade of your hedge and how the sun hits it
April 13th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely neat finishTony!
April 13th, 2020  
