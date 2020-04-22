Previous
Good Wash. by tonygig
Photo 2730

Good Wash.

A wash needed at local pond.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

tony gig

tony gig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Clare Gadsby ace
wonderful detail on both water and duck :)
April 22nd, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Ducking great detail
April 22nd, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Love the water on his back there. Reminds me, I need to wash my pollen coated car!
April 22nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
The water on the back is captured! Beautiful! fav
April 22nd, 2020  
