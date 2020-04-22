Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2730
Good Wash.
A wash needed at local pond.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
4
2
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2730
photos
215
followers
182
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
22nd April 2020 5:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
water
,
colours
,
duck
,
wash
Clare Gadsby
ace
wonderful detail on both water and duck :)
April 22nd, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Ducking great detail
April 22nd, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Love the water on his back there. Reminds me, I need to wash my pollen coated car!
April 22nd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
The water on the back is captured! Beautiful! fav
April 22nd, 2020
