Aquilegia. by tonygig
Photo 2735

Aquilegia.

Aquilegia with bugs in the Garden.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
CC Folk ace
Lucious Colors! Fav.
(You can keep the bugs though).
April 28th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Stunning capture
April 28th, 2020  
Rob Z ace
Such wonderful detail and colours. And I love the drop of water ..
April 28th, 2020  
