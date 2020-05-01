Sign up
Photo 2738
Hawthorn.
My hedge on the front is a Hawthorn, these are the flowers.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
0
0
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2738
photos
215
followers
182
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
1st May 2020 8:14am
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
colours
,
garden
,
hedge
,
hawthorn
