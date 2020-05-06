Sign up
Photo 2744
Gull.
Gull at the Local Pond.
6th May 2020
6th May 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
4
1
1
365
DSC-RX100M7
Tags
black
,
nature
,
water
,
bird
,
shadow
,
gull
,
pond
,
colour
Maggiemae
ace
He really must be a special gull - chocolate headed !
May 6th, 2020
