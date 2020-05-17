Previous
Clematis Nibobe. by tonygig
Clematis Nibobe.

This Ruby Red Clematis is called Niobe, the white one is Montana. I grow these at the bottom of the Garden.
tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 17th, 2020  
