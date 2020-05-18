Sign up
Photo 2756
Young Robin.
Lots of young Robins running around the Garden.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
1
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views 2
2
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
17th May 2020 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
baby
,
bird
,
garden
,
pots
,
robin
Pigeons Farm
ace
Beautiful detail here of this little Robin FAV
May 18th, 2020
