Clematis After The Rain. by tonygig
Clematis After The Rain.

After the Rain we needed, the Garden looks refreshed.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Lee ace
The water on the leaves have created a nice variation of colours. Great detailed centre too.
May 22nd, 2020  
Lois ace
Stunning details! Love the color and delicate water droplets.
May 22nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot , envious of your rain - we had a little spittle but was of no avail and the wind is so strong today, that everything is dried up -
May 22nd, 2020  
