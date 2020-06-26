Sign up
Photo 2795
Morning Sky from the Garden.
Watered Garden and tubs early this morning, and this is what I was looking at.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
2
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Beautiful, Tony. Fav.
June 26th, 2020
Elizabeth
Lovely silhouettes of the trees at sunrise.
June 26th, 2020
