Morning Sky from the Garden. by tonygig
Photo 2795

Morning Sky from the Garden.

Watered Garden and tubs early this morning, and this is what I was looking at.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
CC Folk ace
Beautiful, Tony. Fav.
June 26th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Lovely silhouettes of the trees at sunrise.
June 26th, 2020  
