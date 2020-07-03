Previous
Next
Oxalis...False Shamrock. by tonygig
Photo 2802

Oxalis...False Shamrock.

I grow this in a Pot, it's in it's second flush of flowers this year. sorry the flowers are not open, just finished raining.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
767% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise