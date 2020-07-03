Sign up
Photo 2802
Oxalis...False Shamrock.
I grow this in a Pot, it's in it's second flush of flowers this year. sorry the flowers are not open, just finished raining.
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
,
water
,
colours
,
rain
,
droplets
,
shamrock
