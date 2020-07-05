Sign up
Photo 2804
Small Hydrangea.
One of the Hydrangea's I grow, its the smallest I grow and one of my favourite's.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
colours
,
hydrangea
,
garden.
