Passion Flower's. by tonygig
Passion Flower's.

Some of this years Passion flowers.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Dione Giorgio
Stunning. Fav. I felt like putting my fingers through the screen and touch them. Such a magnificent shot.
July 16th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful flowers.
July 16th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
So beautiful!! Lovely detail!!
July 16th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Fabulous detail Tony.
July 16th, 2020  
