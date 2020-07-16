Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2815
Passion Flower's.
Some of this years Passion flowers.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
4
6
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2815
photos
210
followers
178
following
771% complete
2808
2809
2810
2811
2812
2813
2814
2815
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
15th July 2020 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
passion
,
colours
Dione Giorgio
Stunning. Fav. I felt like putting my fingers through the screen and touch them. Such a magnificent shot.
July 16th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful flowers.
July 16th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
So beautiful!! Lovely detail!!
July 16th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Fabulous detail Tony.
July 16th, 2020
