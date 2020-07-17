Sign up
Photo 2816
Lily in the Garden
Lily that grows in my Garden.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
3
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
16th July 2020 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
colours
,
garden
,
lily
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
Lovely shot
July 16th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful lily Tony -fav
July 16th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Oh so pretty. Such a rich color
July 16th, 2020
