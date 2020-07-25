Sign up
Photo 2823
Duck.
Unusual duck at the Local Pond.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
23rd July 2020 8:43am
Tags
nature
,
water
,
colours
,
duck
Linda Godwin
She is marked beautifully!
July 25th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Pretty feather details in this sweet capture
July 25th, 2020
