Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2834
Muscovy.
Muscovy Duck still resting at the local pond.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2834
photos
210
followers
178
following
776% complete
View this month »
2827
2828
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
4th August 2020 6:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
water
,
bird
,
colours
,
duck
,
pond
,
muscovy
Joanne Diochon
ace
Really beautiful capture of a gorgeous duck.
August 4th, 2020
Monique
ace
Great detail
August 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close