Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2837
Low Down Shot.
At the Local Pond
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2837
photos
208
followers
177
following
777% complete
View this month »
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
2837
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
6th August 2020 7:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
stone
,
pond
,
swans
,
low
KV
ace
Great POV Tony... love the reflection and seeing the surface and bottom of the pond in the foreground. Fav
August 6th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that pov really makes a fantastic image!
August 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close