Lily On Stage. by tonygig
Lily On Stage.

Another Lily I grow in the Garden.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
wendy frost ace
I knew this would be yours Tony.Gorgeous lily.Fav.
August 11th, 2020  
Diana ace
So gorgeous, they look like double lilies. Beautiful shot and colour.
August 11th, 2020  
