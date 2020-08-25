Sign up
Photo 2853
Anemone.
One of the Anemone's I grow in shade.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
25th August 2020 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
colours
,
shade
,
anemone
amyK
ace
Beautiful
August 25th, 2020
Hazel
ace
I love these double pink ones, Tony.
August 25th, 2020
Lois
ace
A beauty! Love the details and dark background!
August 25th, 2020
