Photo 2867
Pineapple Lily.
My Pineapple Lily now in full flower.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
flowers
colours
pineapple
garden
lily
Taffy
ace
What a fascinating looking flower! It's shape really does resemble a pineapple. Very cool.
September 7th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
How beautiful ! fav!
September 7th, 2020
Lee
ace
Beautiful.
September 7th, 2020
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav!! 😀
September 7th, 2020
