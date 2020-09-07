Previous
Pineapple Lily. by tonygig
Pineapple Lily.

My Pineapple Lily now in full flower.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Taffy ace
What a fascinating looking flower! It's shape really does resemble a pineapple. Very cool.
September 7th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
How beautiful ! fav!
September 7th, 2020  
Lee ace
Beautiful.
September 7th, 2020  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav!! 😀
September 7th, 2020  
