Photo 2869
Shallow Waters.
Local Pond this Morning.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
5
4
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
10th September 2020 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
reflections
,
trees
,
colours
,
shallow
bkb in the city
Great capture
September 10th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Superb capture, pov, clarity
September 10th, 2020
Rosie Kind
ace
Perfect composition
September 10th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
How beautiful, the perfect setting, fav
September 10th, 2020
Monica
How beautiful!
September 10th, 2020
