Previous
Next
Bakewell. by tonygig
Photo 2873

Bakewell.

Bakewell in Derbyshire this morning.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
787% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh this is lovely, I could see this as a jigsaw. fav
September 14th, 2020  
KV ace
Interesting building... love the name.
September 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise