Overlooking Bottom Cut, River Erewash, Top Cut. by tonygig
Overlooking Bottom Cut, River Erewash, Top Cut.

Doing a bit of work in the loft, took this shot of the place I live.
13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Diana ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful landscape.
October 13th, 2020  
carol white ace
A lovely landscape. Fav!! 😀
October 13th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
A beautiful landscape, fav
October 13th, 2020  
