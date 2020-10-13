Sign up
Photo 2901
Overlooking Bottom Cut, River Erewash, Top Cut.
Doing a bit of work in the loft, took this shot of the place I live.
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
3
3
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
13th October 2020 8:56am
sky
trees
landscape
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture of this wonderful landscape.
October 13th, 2020
carol white
ace
A lovely landscape. Fav!! 😀
October 13th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
A beautiful landscape, fav
October 13th, 2020
