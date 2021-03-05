Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2955
Tufted Duck.
Tufted Duck on the Local pond
5th March 2021
5th Mar 21
1
1
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
2956
photos
196
followers
175
following
809% complete
View this month »
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
5th March 2021 8:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
colours
,
duck
Nada
ace
I have never seen one before.
March 6th, 2021
