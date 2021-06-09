Previous
Peony by tonygig
Photo 3047

Peony

This is Peony Bowl of Beauty that I grow in the Garden, not yet in full boom, but could not resist showing it off.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Diana ace
Omw it is already so gorgeous, so much fine detail! Looking so forward to seeing it in full bloom. I would so love to grow these but do not have the right soil here. They are very rare and very expensive here :-(
June 9th, 2021  
