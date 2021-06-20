Previous
Golden Celebration by tonygig
Photo 3059

Golden Celebration

My wife and I will celebrate 51 years of married life today. This Rose was given us for our 50th last year, (The Rose's called Golden Celebration.)
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
838% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Congratulations and a very Happy Anniversary to you both , What a beautiful cabbage rose -- Looks like one of David Austins roses - I remember buying this rose for my parents on their Golden Anniversary !
June 19th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely colour!
June 19th, 2021  
