Photo 3059
Golden Celebration
My wife and I will celebrate 51 years of married life today. This Rose was given us for our 50th last year, (The Rose's called Golden Celebration.)
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
19th June 2021 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Congratulations and a very Happy Anniversary to you both , What a beautiful cabbage rose -- Looks like one of David Austins roses - I remember buying this rose for my parents on their Golden Anniversary !
June 19th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely colour!
June 19th, 2021
