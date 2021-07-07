Previous
River Derwent by tonygig
Photo 3074

River Derwent

Belper River Gardens in Derbyshire.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details

KV ace
Very pretty… I can almost hear the sound of the flowing water.
July 7th, 2021  
