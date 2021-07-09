Previous
Tern in flight by tonygig
Tern in flight

Turn at the Local Pond.
9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Diana ace
Perfect timing and capture, love the outstretched wings!
July 9th, 2021  
