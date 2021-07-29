Previous
Goldfinch nest. by tonygig
Photo 3100

Goldfinch nest.

Goldfinch nest in my Plum tree.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a wonderful find !
July 29th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
How lucky to find this. They sure are unfinished looking, aren't they?
July 29th, 2021  
