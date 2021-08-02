Sign up
Photo 3102
Nelly Moser
Clematis Nelly Moser on it's second flush.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
4
3
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
2nd August 2021 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
colours
,
garden.
,
clematis
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 2nd, 2021
Linda Godwin
Wow It really pops, eyecatching!
August 2nd, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - the old faithful - fav
August 2nd, 2021
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful flower and capture.
August 2nd, 2021
