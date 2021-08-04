Previous
Seed by tonygig
This last few weeks Have been collecting the first of my seed from the garden so I can scatter on my morning walks.
tony gig

This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely still life , a familiar scene for August Tony ! - fav
August 4th, 2021  
KWind ace
Super close up!
August 4th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
August 4th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 4th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of shapes, textures
August 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Wonderful thing to do
August 4th, 2021  
