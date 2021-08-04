Sign up
Photo 3106
Seed
Seed
This last few weeks Have been collecting the first of my seed from the garden so I can scatter on my morning walks.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
6
3
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3106
photos
195
followers
175
following
3099
3100
3101
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
4th August 2021 1:34pm
nature
,
colours
,
garden
,
seed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely still life , a familiar scene for August Tony ! - fav
August 4th, 2021
KWind
ace
Super close up!
August 4th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture fv!
August 4th, 2021
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
August 4th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of shapes, textures
August 4th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Wonderful thing to do
August 4th, 2021
