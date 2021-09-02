Sign up
Photo 3135
Checking out the Basket
Now we are in Autumn the Baskets and tubs will all go in the Compost Bin, I have ten Baskets and 25 tubs. some of the Tubs are full of Begonia's and these will be cleaned and put in news paper for next year. Then it all starts again in Spring.
2nd September 2021
2nd Sep 21
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Casablanca
ace
Is that you? Lovely to see you! Master at work in that beautiful garden.
September 2nd, 2021
