Checking out the Basket by tonygig
Photo 3135

Checking out the Basket

Now we are in Autumn the Baskets and tubs will all go in the Compost Bin, I have ten Baskets and 25 tubs. some of the Tubs are full of Begonia's and these will be cleaned and put in news paper for next year. Then it all starts again in Spring.
2nd September 2021 2nd Sep 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Six for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Casablanca ace
Is that you? Lovely to see you! Master at work in that beautiful garden.
September 2nd, 2021  
