Light & Shadows. by tonygig
Photo 3182

Light & Shadows.

Local Cut this morning.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Diana ace
Stunning capture of these wonderful layers, beautiful light and shadows.
November 19th, 2021  
Michelle
Beautiful colours
November 19th, 2021  
