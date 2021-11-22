Sign up
Photo 3185
Gull
Looks in grand condition ready for winter.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
2
2
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3185
photos
190
followers
170
following
872% complete
View this month »
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
22nd November 2021 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
gull
,
colours
,
nature.
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this plump fellow 😉
November 22nd, 2021
carol white
ace
A super close up capture.Fav😊
November 22nd, 2021
