Photo 3217
Mandarin.
Mandarin Duck at Wollaton Lake this morning.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
3
3
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3217
photos
182
followers
164
following
881% complete
3210
3211
3212
3213
3214
3215
3216
3217
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
8th March 2022 8:32am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
water
,
colours
,
duck
,
mandarin
KWind
ace
Such a colourful bird! Love the reflections.
March 8th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Love this shot with its great feather details
March 8th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful colours, reflections and subject Fav!
March 8th, 2022
