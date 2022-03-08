Previous
Mandarin. by tonygig
Mandarin.

Mandarin Duck at Wollaton Lake this morning.
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
KWind ace
Such a colourful bird! Love the reflections.
March 8th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Love this shot with its great feather details
March 8th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful colours, reflections and subject Fav!
March 8th, 2022  
