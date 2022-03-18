Sign up
Photo 3227
The Hall
Stayed at the WREA HEAD HALL for my 74th Birthday on St. Patrick's Day. Great place to chill out. We have stayed before, and will defiantly go back again.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
4
0
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3227
photos
181
followers
161
following
884% complete
View this month »
3220
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
17th March 2022 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
stone
,
colours
,
hall
Skip Tribby 😎
ace
Happy Belated Birthday Tony!
March 18th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Belated Wishes to the birthday boy - What a gorgeous looking establishment to enjoy your birthday -- I am sure St Patrick would approve !!
March 18th, 2022
tony gig
@skipt07
Thank you Skip.
March 18th, 2022
tony gig
@beryl
Thank you Beryl.
March 18th, 2022
