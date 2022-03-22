Previous
Life in the Garden. by tonygig
Photo 3231

Life in the Garden.

In the garden this sunny afternoon.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

tony gig

This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Maggiemae ace
Super focus on Mr Bumble! Well done!
March 22nd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous capture!
March 22nd, 2022  
KV ace
Stellar focus and superb composition.
March 22nd, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fv!
March 22nd, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful macro - he is really enjoying the flowering currants ! fav
March 22nd, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Amazing bee capture on the lovely flower.
March 22nd, 2022  
