Pear Blossom by tonygig
Photo 3241

Pear Blossom

Pear Blossom in the Garden, looks like a good crop again this year.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
carol white ace
Beautiful blossom.Fav🙂
April 6th, 2022  
Dianne
This is a lovely image.
April 6th, 2022  
