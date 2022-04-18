Previous
Heron by tonygig
Heron

Had great bike ride down the river Trent.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Mariana Visser
Nice capture of the Heron. I see it is ringed, is that normal in your area?
April 18th, 2022  
