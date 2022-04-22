Sign up
Photo 3257
Greylag Chicks.
Chicks at the local lake.
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3257
photos
186
followers
162
following
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
21st April 2022 7:51am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
colours
,
chicks
,
greylag
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such a beautiful detail and yet a softness too
April 21st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful close-up , great detail - fav
April 21st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful close up!
April 21st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
So cute :)
April 21st, 2022
