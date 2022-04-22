Previous
Greylag Chicks. by tonygig
Greylag Chicks.

Chicks at the local lake.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such a beautiful detail and yet a softness too
April 21st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful close-up , great detail - fav
April 21st, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful close up!
April 21st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
So cute :)
April 21st, 2022  
