Photo 3258
River Trent
Part of the River Trent.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3258
photos
186
followers
162
following
892% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
17th April 2022 6:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
water
,
colours
,
river
