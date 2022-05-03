Previous
Poppy Bud by tonygig
Poppy Bud

The bud of a large poppy I grow in the Garden.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Judith Johnson
Fabulous, it looks quite spiny although it may be hairy
May 3rd, 2022  
