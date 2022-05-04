Sign up
Photo 3265
POPPY
Very small Poppy in the Garden.
4th May 2022
4th May 22
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
colours
,
garden
,
poppy
Casablanca
ace
Nicely captured
May 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice !
May 4th, 2022
