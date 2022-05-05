Sign up
Photo 3266
Clematis Montana.
One of the Montana's I grow in the Garden.
5th May 2022
5th May 22
2
3
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Tags
nature
,
colours
,
garden
,
clematis
,
montana
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Beautiful clematis. I'd love one like this in my garden. fav
May 4th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
So pretty!
May 4th, 2022
