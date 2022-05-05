Previous
Clematis Montana. by tonygig
Clematis Montana.

One of the Montana's I grow in the Garden.
5th May 2022 5th May 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Shepherdman's Wife ace
Beautiful clematis. I'd love one like this in my garden. fav
May 4th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
So pretty!
May 4th, 2022  
