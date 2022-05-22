Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3280
Gateway.
Gateway at Shipley Park, lovely bike ride this morning.
22nd May 2022
22nd May 22
0
0
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
3280
photos
184
followers
161
following
898% complete
View this month »
3273
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
22nd May 2022 6:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sky
,
colours
,
gateway
