Stag Resting In Lush Grass by tonygig
Photo 3288

Stag Resting In Lush Grass

Got a shot of this Stag resting in the Park this morning on our way into Nottingham.
28th May 2022 28th May 22

tony gig

@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
900% complete

Photo Details

Dianne
An incredible image.
May 28th, 2022  
