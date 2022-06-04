Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3296
I Can See You.
This morning In the Park.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
2
2
tony gig
@tonygig
This is year Eight for me and I still love it, Started off with a point and shoot camera, and now have a Panasonic GX8...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX8
Taken
4th June 2022 7:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
park
,
stag
,
colours.
Casablanca
ace
Hiding in the grass! Always so majestic.
June 4th, 2022
Pam
ace
I love the lighting on the velvet. He has an impressive rack.
June 4th, 2022
